Welcome to The Daily Territorial

The Daily Territorial was founded in Tucson in 1920 under the name The Daily Reporter. In 1978, publisher E.D. Jewett acquired The Daily Reporter and eventually renamed it The Daily Territorial. Its office was at 1 W. Orange Grove Road and remained there until the early 1990s, when Jewett’s son, Steve, moved it to its present location at 2900 E. Broadway Blvd. in the Tucson Downtown area. The Jewett family then sold The Daily Territorial to Wick Communications Company, a family owned company based in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Today, The Daily Territorial continues to be the official newspaper for Pima County government public notices. As a point of reference, public notices are the listings that are legally required for publication. Public records are listings of public information taken from records that are open and available to any member of the public.